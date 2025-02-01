The incumbent Prosperity Party (PP) rallied 1,200 of its ranks amid a turbulent political and economic environment, convening its second convention five years after its establishment. Mustered for two days at a time when the country has been gripped...
A notable wave of lending rate increases is reshaping the financial sector, following major banks adjusting their rates upward, with some reaching as high as 22pc. Several banks, including Oromia, Coo...
Birr (Brewed Buck) has been charting a steady course of depreciation against the Green Buck (U.S. Dollar) over six days beginning January 27, 2025. Although the rates across the banking industry gener...
Global Bank (Ethiopia) ended its 2023/24 fiscal year by treading a narrow line between robust expansion and caution. It displayed a balance of deposit, asset, and lending growth while wrestling with m...
The coffee industry is reeling after the Ethiopian Coffee & Tea Authority (ECTA) abruptly banned...
The controversy surrounding the Addis Abeba Chamber of Commerce & Sectoral Associations (AACCSA...
Businesses and traders in the Tigray Regional State have been granted a one-year extension on loan r...
Tesfaye Hora, a former Bajaj (three-wheeled vehicle) driver from Gebre Guracha in Oromia Regional State, once led a stable life. Earning between 700 Br and 900 Br daily, he provided comfortably for his wife and daughter. Determined to build a better...
Urban renewal is seldom gentle to those on the receiving end of redevelopment. Take several neighbourhoods of Addis Abeba where bustling life once thrived. Silence now reigns on them, bar the bulldozers flattening not only the land tens of thousands...
Charged with transforming colossal state-owned enterprises into modern and competitive powerhouses, the sovereign wealth manager, Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), is at a defining moment. At the helm is Brook Taye (PhD), its third CEO since its founding in 2020, whose vision departs from convent...
The size of domestic debt in Birr, which grew by 20.1pc in a single year of 2023/24 due to Birr's loss of value against the Dollar since the liberalisation of the forex regime in July 2024.
Feb 1 , 2025
Leaders of the National Election Board are in a charm offensive mood, of a sort. Last week, they organised a rare tour for members of the media, showcasing what polling stations will look like during the upcoming national elections; and they took the...
Oct 3 , 2020
Alemu Sime (PhD), minister of Transport, has raised alarm over the growing presence of makeshift checkpoints along the highways, where individuals and groups are levying illegal fees on drivers.
I had an errand to run, dropping off some clothes at Sunshine Laundry, my go-to spot for its quality service and convenient hours. The parking attendants guided me to an...
